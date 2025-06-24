Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $263.45, but opened at $250.42. Circle Internet Group shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 23,067,564 shares traded.

CRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,709.97.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,513 shares in the company, valued at $6,988,430.90. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $104,036,213.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,120,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,538,531.70. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501 in the last quarter.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

