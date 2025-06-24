Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.19. Vital Energy shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 572,076 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $690.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. The trade was a 13.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 5,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,231.97. The trade was a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

