Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.70. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 787,019 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 5.94.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,388.95. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,604,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,401,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,407,164.48. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,195 shares of company stock worth $11,264,963. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

