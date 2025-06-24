PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 128,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

