Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 265.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

