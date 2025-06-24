LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

