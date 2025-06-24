Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 316 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.