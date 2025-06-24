Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.