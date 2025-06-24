Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 39.5% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

