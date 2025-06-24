Kathryn J. Mclay Sells 4,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
