St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UPS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.