Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 219 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CMI opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average of $333.86.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

