Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.