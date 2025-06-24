Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $418.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.