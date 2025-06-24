Citigroup Cuts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $100.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

