Professional Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,286 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock worth $10,493,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

