Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 3,305,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This represents a 94.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,162.40. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,499 shares of company stock valued at $37,960,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 23.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,485 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

