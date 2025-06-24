Evercore ISI Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $94.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 799,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,700. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,616 shares of company stock worth $2,112,402. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after buying an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

