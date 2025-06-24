JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $782,000 Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BAC opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

