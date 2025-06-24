Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after buying an additional 410,460 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.52. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

