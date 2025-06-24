Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average of $232.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

