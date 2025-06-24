Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.