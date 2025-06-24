Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.08 and a 200-day moving average of $333.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

