Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 444 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day moving average is $210.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

