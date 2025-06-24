Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.07. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

