iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

