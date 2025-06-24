McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

