AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

