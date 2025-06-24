First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 4645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.36.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

