Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 264 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

