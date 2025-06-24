Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.76 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,055.50 ($27.83), with a volume of 16331997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,017 ($27.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,522.50 ($34.15).

The stock has a market cap of £31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,126.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,262.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($28.88), for a total transaction of £402,646.41 ($545,148.13). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31 shares of company stock valued at $66,496. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

