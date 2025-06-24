Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.80. Klabin shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Klabin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Klabin Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $828.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Klabin had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Klabin SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Klabin’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Further Reading

