Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.80. Klabin shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,565 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Klabin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klabin
Klabin Trading Up 6.3%
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $828.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Klabin had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Klabin SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Klabin’s payout ratio is 62.75%.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Geospace Stock Skyrockets After Major Petrobras Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.