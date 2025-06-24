Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.24. Elekta shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Danske cut Elekta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Elekta
Elekta Stock Up 5.0%
Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Elekta had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Elekta
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Geospace Stock Skyrockets After Major Petrobras Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.