Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.26. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 23,762,653 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RZLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.