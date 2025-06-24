Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.75 and last traded at $282.06, with a volume of 614570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

