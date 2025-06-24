Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$59.37 and last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 15209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.58.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.50.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
