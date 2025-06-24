Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.95 and last traded at $108.69, with a volume of 176607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,407,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,213,000 after purchasing an additional 496,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

