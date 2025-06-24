Investors Purchase High Volume of Juniper Networks Call Options (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average volume of 5,677 call options.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4%

JNPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

