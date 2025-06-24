Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

DHR stock opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.14.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

