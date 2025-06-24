Reviewing Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) & Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Health Services and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 0 9 6 0 2.40 Acadia Healthcare 0 4 6 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Universal Health Services currently has a consensus price target of $224.77, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus price target of $47.94, suggesting a potential upside of 123.73%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Universal Health Services.

86.1% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 7.44% 17.79% 8.27% Acadia Healthcare 5.94% 8.72% 4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Services and Acadia Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $15.83 billion 0.72 $1.14 billion $17.82 9.80 Acadia Healthcare $3.15 billion 0.63 $255.61 million $2.03 10.56

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Healthcare. Universal Health Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Acadia Healthcare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

