Traders Purchase High Volume of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:AMDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 6,536 call options.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMDL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 28,406,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

