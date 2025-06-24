Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Financial Review

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 2.09% 24.41% 2.38% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gannett and Haoxi Health Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gannett currently has a consensus target price of $5.55, suggesting a potential upside of 62.52%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

76.7% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Gannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gannett and Haoxi Health Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $2.51 billion 0.20 -$26.35 million $0.01 341.50 Haoxi Health Technology $48.52 million 0.03 $1.29 million N/A N/A

Haoxi Health Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett.

Volatility & Risk

Gannett has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haoxi Health Technology has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gannett beats Haoxi Health Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

