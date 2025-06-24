Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.84 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

