PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

