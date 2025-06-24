YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.18. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

