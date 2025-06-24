YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,928 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 317,687 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

