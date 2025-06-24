Spirepoint Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

ORCL stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

