PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

