Analyzing Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Laureate Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 $0.01 1.60 Laureate Education $1.57 billion 2.18 $296.47 million $1.88 12.19

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages. Everybody Loves Languages is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everybody Loves Languages and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everybody Loves Languages 0 0 0 0 0.00 Laureate Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.56%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Everybody Loves Languages.

Profitability

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Laureate Education 18.84% 31.57% 15.05%

Risk & Volatility

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -17, suggesting that its share price is 1,800% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Everybody Loves Languages on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

