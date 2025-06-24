Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $67,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

